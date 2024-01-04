Deadline Fast Approaching To Apply For The USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) January 13, 2024, is the deadline for all eligible claims



DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA National Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) in California, in conjunction with RKE Tierra Consulting, reminds all eligible farmers and ranchers to apply for the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP )

if you feel that you have a claim.



DFAP provides Financial Assistance for Farmers and Ranchers who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs. Under Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Congress approved $2.2 billion to provide financial assistance for farmers and ranchers who experienced discrimination in any USDA Farm Loan Programs before January 1, 2021.

This opportunity is specifically designed for individuals who have faced discrimination within USDA's Farm Loan Programs, currently administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), a sister agency to NRCS California. It is also open to those who intended to apply for a loan and were turned away and those present debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was subject to discriminatory loan terms prior to January 1, 2021.

"I want to encourage all eligible farmers and ranchers who have experienced past discrimination applying for USDA farm loans to contact RKE Tierra Consulting before the January 13th deadline," said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez.

Funding Details:

The financial assistance offered through this program will be contingent on the number of eligible applicants and the impact of the discrimination experienced. Qualified applicants can receive up to $500,000 in financial assistance.

Application Process:

To learn more about DFAP or receive assistance in English or Spanish visit . For in-person assistance in California please contact RKE Tierra Consulting at 559-571-2550 or visit at 157 South K Street Tulare, CA 93274. Notably, the local office provides FREE technical assistance. Applicants are not obliged to retain legal representation and are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against scams.



As the January 13, 2024, deadline approaches, NRCS and RKE Tierra Consulting urges those who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity for financial assistance. The program aims to rectify historical injustices and provide much-needed support to those adversely affected by discrimination within USDA farm lending programs.



About RKE Tierra Consulting

RKE Tierra Consulting is the preferred subcontractor for lead USDA contractor Analytic Acquisitions, LLC, providing specialized expertise for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). RKE Tierra Consulting is responsible for conducting outreach and education to producers who have faced discrimination under the USDA Farm Loan Program in the state of California.



