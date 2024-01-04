Flow Capital Announces Repayment Of Echobox Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, ON, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the“Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces the repayment of its US$6,000,000 (C$7,935,600) investment in Echobox Ltd. (“Echobox”).



Echobox is a fast-growing, research-focused company offering publishers of all sizes the most advanced technologies to help automate and optimize their content. Their technology currently publishes over 10 million pieces of content and reaches billions of readers each year.

“We were thrilled to be a partner with them on their growth journey and to provide them the capital needed to accelerate their growth,” said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.“With the help of our capital, companies are able to execute on their growth plans and avoid taking on excessively dilutive financing. We are glad we had the opportunity to partner with the team at Echobox and we wish them continued success and growth in the future,” Mr. Baluta continued.

“We remain committed to identifying and supporting high-performing companies. The capital returned from the Echobox investment will be reinvested into new opportunities, in pursuit of interest income and warrant based equity gains, creating more value for Flow Capital shareholders.” said Alex Baluta.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit .

