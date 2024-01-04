Diversified Labeling Solutions Expands RFID Label Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DLS Provides Top of the Line RFID Resources

National label manufacturer responds to growing RFID demand.

- James Cirigliano, DLS VP of MarketingITASCA, IL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure sensitive labels, has expanded its RFID label offerings to help its distributor customers meet demand. DLS' RFID expansion includes:.In-house RFID label conversion capabilities.Ready-to-ship stock RFID labels.Service bureau RFID label encoding /printing services.Dedicated RFID Product Manager.RFID label trainingDriving DLS' RFID label expansion is the significant increase in demand, largely due to RFID label mandates from major retailers, including Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Macy's.“Diversified Labeling Solutions has been long anticipating the growing need for RFID labels.” said DLS CEO Bill Johnstone,“We moved to meet this demand earlier this year by bringing RFID label conversion in-house with our purchase of a Mark Andy press with a Tamarack RFID inserter.”Since installing this equipment in Q1 of 2023, DLS has made it easier for their distributors to meet RFID label demand. One of the key opportunities provided with in-house production is the availability to provide competitively-priced stock RFID labels. These labels are ready-to-ship and available in the most popular sizes and formats to meet RFID mandates.“We are excited to supply cost-effective stock RFID labels for our distributors.” DLS VP of Marketing, James Cirigliano, said.“As the official OEM label producer for TSC Auto ID, this increased stock availability helps us provide some of the most efficient and accessible RFID labeling resources on the market.”Due to the recent mandates creating more urgency for RFID implementation, DLS also launched their new Service Bureau as a resource for distributor customers to offer a quick turnaround on properly formatted printed and encoded RFID labels.DLS has also recently promoted Ryan Zins to RFID Product Manager. In this role, he is charged with expanding RFID label opportunities and providing DLS distributors with more specialized expertise. In partnership with experts from TSC, Zins also offers label training and webinars as resources for customers navigating the RFID market and retail mandates.By expanding these RFID services and technology, Diversified Labeling Solutions continues to help its distributors simplify the new retail mandate for their customers.A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplary of their motto,“We only succeed when you do,” DLS's dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit or call 800.397.3013.

