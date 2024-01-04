DP World ILT20 Season 2: Enticing Activities Awaits Cricket Buffs Ahead Of ILT20 Season 2

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Community engagement at the heart of DP World ILT2- Season 2, organisers take the excitement a notch above with Big Balloon – Meet & Greet, Global Village fan activation and Weekend Carnivals to ensure spectators and cricket enthusiasts have an immersive experience.

·Season 2 match tickets are available online at as well as at all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across UAE.

·The UAE's biggest T20 tournament commences on Friday, 19 January with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dubai: With just a fortnight left for the start of Gulf region's most-awaited cricket leagues – the DP World International League T20 Season 2, there is plenty of fanfare planned in the days leading up to the grand opening night scheduled on 19th January in Sharjah. The upcoming season promises to be a blockbuster with star-studded action-packed matches while there will also be plenty of entertainment on the side-lines of the month-long league creating a memorable experience for fans and their families traveling from across the globe for the event.

Starting with the Big Balloon – Meet & Greet event from 5 to 7 January at the Al Majaz Park, Sharjah where organisers are taking the excitement a notch above by facilitating exclusive Meet & Greet with one of the super legends taking part in the ILT20. Adding to the buzz, the iconic DP World ILT20 trophy will also be on display, allowing fans and park-goers to seize the moment with memorable pics. The cricket turf, which has been set up over the past few weeks, has drawn over 2000 cricket enthusiasts. Here, fans can also pick up their favourite ILT20 merchandise.

From 7 January to 14 January, the iconic Global Village which averages a daily footfall of 40,000 to 50,000, will be abuzz with visitors who can partake in exciting games to secure match tickets and also win exclusive merchandise. The collaboration with Global Village promises exposure to a diverse global audience, magnified through their extensive social media channels.

Community engagement being at the heart of this season's DP World ILT20, ticketing partner Virgin will set up activation zones in four strategic outlets in cities where the League will be held – Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates, Zahia Mall in Sharjah, and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. The events in these iconic malls will feature trophy display, Meet & Greet sessions with Super Legends and players, influencer and RJ promotions, lucky draws, merchandise giveaways and in-store display across all 14 Virgin Megastores.

While these enticing fan engagement activations across UAE will set the tone of the DP World ILT20 Season 2, the efforts to groom and identify talented young players continues with the Development Tournaments for Schools spanning across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah. With over 600 players from 30 schools vying for honours, the program's impact is widespread. The final round is set to take place at the ICC Academy Ovals in Dubai from 4 January to 14 January 2024.

Following the start of the Season 2 which will feature Australia's World Cup hero David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana among other legendary players, all weekends starting 19th January will host Fan Carnivals for spectators ensuring they have an experience of a lifetime.

More than 100 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the tournament.

The DP World ILT20 will be a memorable occasion for all, the tournament final will be staged at the iconic 'Ring of Fire' Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 17 February.