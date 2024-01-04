Seagate To Showcase Its Latest Mass Data Storage & Management Solutions And Revolutionary Areal Density Advancements At Intersec 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions is set to showcase its complete solutions portfolio for video image analytics industry at Intersec Dubai, running from January 16-18, 2024.

The video imaging analytics (VIA) and surveillance sectors are undergoing a period of intense transformation, driven by rapidly increasing investments in smart city and smart security projects. Given the increasing use of AI and deep data analytics that enhance the effectiveness of VIA's systems storage infrastructure is evolving from basic monitoring tools to more fulsome solutions incorporating advances like high-definition AI cameras that offer more valuable insights and lead to longer data retention rates. These data-intensive solutions are well-suited for mass capacity hard disk storage in terms of cost, capacity and performance.

Seagate team will be showcasing a dedicated portfolio of video and analytics storage systems and solutions built and tested for smart applications as well as security and surveillance. With SkyHawkTM drives for NVR, Exos® and Nytro® at the edge systems, Exos X high-performance enterprise storage systems- the company had created a reliable foundation that is cost effective, scalable, and secure.​

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) becoming an integral part of the surveillance world, it is essential for companies to have ability to harness the benefits of these technology mega trends by deploying most innovative and high performing mass capacity storage and solutions aligning with industry evolution.

Join us for a Happy Hour on January 17 (4pm, S1E41) and witness the advent of a new era in the storage industry and HDD innovation.

Seagate team will be available on-site – S1E41... to take you on the journey through cutting-edge technologies and solutions tailored to meet the needs of the coming data evolution.

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.