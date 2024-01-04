Ajman Bank Launches Real Estate Subsidiary Skyrise Properties

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Ajman Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of Skyrise Properties, a dynamic new fully owned subsidiary focused on real estate asset management. Headquartered in the UAE, Skyrise Properties is set to revolutionize the property management sector.

This strategic move marks a pivotal chapter in Ajman Bank's transformation journey of diversification and innovation and will complement the bank's core business offerings, with a range of services including property management, sales, leasing, brokerage, third-party evaluations, and facility management supervision.

Making the announcement, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said,“The launch of Skyrise Properties signifies a momentous milestone for Ajman Bank. This new venture, is a crucial step for us in the realm of property management and real estate, where we aim to set new benchmarks and redefine standards. Our mission is clear – to elevate not only Skyrise Properties but also Ajman Bank to new heights.”

With an initial focus on managing Ajman Bank's varied real estate portfolio, as well as external customers, Skyrise Properties aims to be big player in the market. It will operate as an autonomous entity with its own distinct identity, systems, and team. Mohammed Al Shamsi, who has been with Ajman Bank for over 9 year and is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in the retail and real estate sectors has been named as the CEO of Skyrise Properties.

Al Khalfawi, stressed,“We believe Skyrise Properties' independent structure will foster growth, innovation and responsiveness, while empowering the team to cater to its diverse client needs. We are confident Mohammed Al Shamsi's proven track record and current position as a board member at Aqaar will prove to be invaluable for Skyrise Properties progress. Together, we look forward to achieving new heights of success and growth.”

About Ajman Bank:

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike.