ARABIC MUSIC INSTITUTE IS NOW OPEN IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI

Emaar Entertainment, a leading operator managing a world-class portfolio of attractions has announced the launch of Arabic Music Institute, a first of its kind in the region dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of Arabic music.

Created with a mission to nurture future masters of this genre, the Arabic Music Institute offers a specialised long-term program designed for young learners aged between 6 to 9 years old. Combining theoretical knowledge and practical skills, providing a holistic musical education inclusive of instrument lessons, chorus singing, solfeggio and more. The program's first semester is scheduled to commence in January 2024, it aims to equip students with a well-rounded understanding of music theory and hands-on experience.

The institute also opens its doors for music enthusiasts of all ages to join private music lessons and choose to learn from a variety of music instruments including Oud, Qanun, Reed Flute (Nay), Clarinet, Cello, Violin and Arabic rhythm instruments.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai, the Arabic Music Institute features state-of-the-art facilities, including state-of-the-art acoustic private training rooms, classrooms, world-class standard recording studios for rent, a small-scale performance majlis, a library, a cozy café, and an immersive music museum showcasing the captivating history of Arabic music.

Guests visiting the 400 Sqm Music Museum within the institute will get the chance to explore the history of Arabic music through an immersive journey that takes them through time and melody. The music museum offers insights into the evolution of music and allows guests to partake in a unique musical experience. The Museum features several activities including a karaoke room.

An official Emaar Spokesperson said:“The Arabic Music Institute represents Emaar's ongoing commitment to providing enriching and culturally significant experiences to residents and visitors alike. With its dedication to preserving and promoting the beauty of Arabic music, the institute is poised to become a cultural landmark in Downtown Dubai.”

About Arabic Music Institute:

The Arabic Music Institute by Emaar Entertainment is a pioneering establishment in the region dedicated to the essence of Arabic music. Located in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai, is poised to set a new standard in cultural excellence, with state of the arts acoustics, recording rooms, interactive lessons, a majlis, artisanal luthier workshops, and a museum that offers an enriching journey through the realms of Arabic music. Our mission is to nourish and elevate the next generation to unprecedented heights in the world of Arabic music, blending tradition and modernity.

About Emaar Entertainment:

Emaar Entertainment is a leading owner and operator of exceptional entertainment experiences defined by pioneering attractions that are unique and transcend excellence in entertainment and leisure.

Emaar Entertainment is credited with developing and managing some of Dubai's most-visited leisure attractions that delight millions of customers including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema, KidZania® Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Dubai Ice Rink, Sky Views Observatory, The Storm Coaster, Adventure Park by Emaar, Dubai Opera and more.