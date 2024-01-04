Ambient Scientific's Edge AI Processor Goes Into Volume Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company's First AI Processor GPX-10 with 10 AI Cores will be commercially available for on-device battery powered AI applications starting Q1 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient Scientific, The AI Processor Company, announced today that its first AI SoC – GPX10 – designed to run cloud-free AI applications on portable battery-powered devices has gone into volume production. GPX-10 is manufactured at TSMC using 40 nm technology. The product has a complete development platform to enable On-Device/IoT AI Applications, that includes a Software Development Kit with Neural Network Compiler. The Evaluation kit is available for commercial purchase starting Q1 2024.

Ambient Scientific ultra-low power AI Processor revolutionizing Edge AI

GPX10 AI SoC, smaller than a cent coin with best-in-class AI throughput for on-device and edge AI applications

Created using breakthrough DigAn® technology, GPX10 utilizes a combination of high-speed digital and analog circuit technologies to enable best-in-class AI throughput at the lowest power consumption for unrivalled efficiency. GPX10 provides unparalleled benefits for edge AI such as:



Performance Efficiency >8 TOPS/W for on-device AI applications at 40nm (compared to lower efficiency from competitors at deeper process nodes)



<100 μW of for always-on sensor fusion applications to run on coin cell batteries



Compact form factor – smaller than a fingernail for tiny portable devices

Enhanced privacy & security – due to limited data transfer over internet

GPX10 is also completely programmable and combined with Ambient Scientific's in-house software toolchain including an AI compiler, development libraries, training toolkit and more, will enable on-device battery powered applications across application verticals (sensor fusion, audio, and vision) and across multiple industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer wearables and industrials.

"We're excited to be already partnering with customers to deliver AI applications powered by GPX-10, that includes a driver monitoring system, ECG wearables and always-on voice-based distress systems." - said

Satish Kutty M, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Ambient Scientific. The team at Ambient Scientific is eager to discover how the industry develops innovative and useful products over time, using its edge AI development platform with GPX-10 AI processor.

AI has traditionally been relegated to the confines of expensive cloud computing, limiting accessibility for the masses. Ambient Scientific is on a mission to correct the trend and democratize sustainable AI for all. "To bring the power of AI to the edge, we needed to free it from the shackles of the cloud and internet which requires a complete rethinking of conventional computing architecture", said GP Singh, founder and CEO of Ambient Scientific.

The team achieved this nearly impossible feat by innovating at every level from circuit technologies to a completely new Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) including:



DigAn® Matrix computer : A combination of high-speed digital and analog circuit technologies to achieve very high-performance matrix computing at very low power consumption

3D memory with in-memory computing : A deep circuit innovation that assists the DigAn matrix computer in disbursement of large number of operands for matrix computer thereby allowing DigAn® matrix computer to achieve very high throughput using power efficiently

Multi-channel Ultra Low power Sensor ADC : Efficient sensor ADC that can connect to multiple analog sensors simultaneously for AI applications that require intelligent sensor functions Always-on Sensor Fusion DMA : A special functional architecture that allows extremely low power (microwatt) intelligent sensor AI applications on multiple sensors data fusion.

"We have leveraged a combination of digital and analog computing concepts to bring the best of both worlds tougher – scalability of digital and efficiency of analog. Our processors are manufactured and can be programmed like any digital chip while carrying power and area efficiency of analog." – said GP Singh, Founder and CEO at Ambient Scientific.

Ambient's MX8 AI core based on this technology, is hyper scalable – across any number of cores and down to any process nodes – to enable a robust roadmap of processors. These include GPX-1, a single core processor for integration with MEMs sensors to turn them "intelligent" all the way to GPX-64, a vision focused chip designed for high-speed video AI applications.

With its first product getting into volume production for market availability in Q1 2024, Ambient Scientific is executing on its plan to develop newer products to realize its mission of democratizing sustainable AI for the betterment of all human lives.

About Ambient Scientific

Ambient Scientific is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering AI hardware and software design to create next-generation low-power processors for edge and on-device AI applications. With a team comprised of Ex-Sun Microsystems, Intel, Broadcom and Google professionals, Ambient Scientific is committed to bringing the power of AI to all through cutting edge hardware and software products. To learn more about its products, visit and follow Ambient Scientific on LinkedIn.

