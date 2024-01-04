Glo Fiber Launches Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet In Spring Garden, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

announced that future-proof, 100% fiber optic broadband service is now available to initial neighborhoods in Spring Garden Township, Pennsylvania. Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, providing over 4,500 homes and businesses with a reliable option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at .

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"For the past two years, we have been very active working with York County municipalities to bring fiber to residents and businesses," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Spring Garden Township is another key piece in our growth plan for the area. The staff were quick to support us, and we are thrilled to extend our multi-gig speeds, streaming TV, and phone services to more homes and businesses. In addition to our state-of-the-art network, we are also proud to offer customers a choice with premiere services at competitive rates."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5

Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service

To learn more about

Glo Fiber, please visit



or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit

