Smart Buy Auto Sales Announces Grand Opening In Meriden, Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Buy Auto Sales, a premier destination for high-quality pre-owned vehicles with a wide variety of financing opportunities, is excited to announce the grand opening of the newly remodeled dealership in Meriden, Connecticut. Smart Buy Auto Sales moved from its location in Wallingford, CT, to Meriden in March of 2023 and immediately began constructing its state-of-the-art facility. The sales and service teams have provided its local community with used cars throughout its remodel. Renovations were completed in October 2023.

Located at 380 S Broad Street, the newly remodeled Smart Buy Auto Sales dealership spans over 10,000 square feet and showcases a vast inventory of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, Smart Buy Auto Sales aims to provide a seamless car-buying experience for every customer.

In addition to expanding its dealership size, Smart Buy Auto Sales is expanding its service offerings to include Lease-Here-Pay-Here used vehicles and opening a USave Rental franchise. Smart Buy Auto Sales aims to be the one-stop dealership for all of your used car sales, service, and rental needs.

"At Smart Buy Auto Sales, our mission is to provide our customers with a hassle-free car-buying experience while delivering exceptional value," said Brendan Griffin, the Owner-Operator of Smart Buy Auto Sales. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise and commitment to Meriden and look forward to becoming the go-to destination for pre-owned vehicles in the community."

For more information about Smart Buy Auto Sales and the grand opening event, please visit their website at

or contact the dealership directly at (203) 793-7642.

About Smart Buy Auto Sales: Smart Buy Auto Sales is a leading provider of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, offering a vast selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. With a focus on transparency, value, and exceptional customer service, Smart Buy Auto Sales aims to provide a hassle-free car-buying experience as well as lease-here-pay-here and rental opportunities. The newly opened dealership in Meriden, Connecticut, showcases a state-of-the-art facility and a diverse inventory to cater to the needs of every customer.

Press Contact: Kendra Brown, Operations Manager of The Dream Team Media Company, Agency of Record, (832)-433-5626, [email protected]

