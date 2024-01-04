Central Florida Litigator Brad Hassell Turns Full-Time Mediator/Arbitrator With UWWM

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)





ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (January 4, 2024) – Well-known attorney F. Bradley“Brad” Hassell recently made dispute resolution his full-time profession and is currently booking mediations and arbitrations through Upchurch Watson White & Max.

“Brad Hassell has been a major player in the civil litigation arena in our region for over 40 years. It is wonderful that he will now be applying his formidable knowledge and experience for the benefit of the firm's mediation clients in the private resolution of their court cases,” the mediation group's CEO, John Upchurch, said.“We are grateful that he has joined our panel of distinguished neutrals and are pleased to extend a warm welcome.”

Before making this transition, Mr. Hassell represented parties in mediation and served as mediator hundreds of times over the course of his 40-year legal practice. He frequently served as arbitrator and sometimes as special master in civil disputes.

He is one of 47 attorneys certified by The Florida Bar as a specialist in aviation law, and he has taught aviation law, insurance law and civil trial law issues for courses sponsored by The Florida Bar, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and other organizations. He is one of only 918 attorneys certified by The Florida Bar as a specialist in civil trial law.

Mr. Hassell has been in private practice in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and product liability cases; insurance coverage questions and disputes; and appellate practice, in addition to aviation law. He has served as associate counsel in catastrophic injury and damage cases filed throughout the southeast U.S. and the courts of the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He also maintained an active appellate practice for many years. When he was a young lawyer, Mr. Hassell was recruited by the chief judge of the newly created Florida 5th District Court of Appeal to assist in initiating the court's operations. Mr. Hassell asselldeveloped and implemented that court's case handling and processing systems and later served as a senior judicial research assistant for two of the court's judges.

