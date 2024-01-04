Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On Jan. 18

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Play Social Inc. is pleased to announce that Play PlaygroundTM, the first of its kind fantastical immersive Playground, will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino, Jan. 18, 2024. The 15,000 square-foot interactive Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games that require zero skill but a whole lot of soul, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.There are no VR, AR or arcade games in this Playground-nothing is“off the shelf” (except the drinks, of course). With an array of large-scale games emphasizing tactile skill, memory, puzzles and teamwork, players can scale the leaderboards with friends new and old. A high-energy environment designed for friendly competition and creating memorable experiences, Play Playground caters to all ages by day and adults only by night, ideal for both families visiting with children and companies looking for a unique outing.Ticket pricing will start at $37, allowing guests to experience each game in the Playground. Additional credits can be purchased onsite, so the fun never has to end. Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12pm - 12am and Friday and Saturday from 12pm - 2am. Tickets and reservation information can be found here. For more information, visit or follow Play Playground on Facebook and Instagram.###About Play Social Inc.Play Social's mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of renowned hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social science luminaries, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment facilities that will emphasize raising the bar in production value while at the same time fostering ever-increasing social interaction for the general public as well as for private events.About Luxor Hotel and CasinoOne of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity and discovery while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including the wildly popular America's Got Talent presents Superstars Live, international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Three of Las Vegas' most dynamic attractions – Discovering King Tut's Tomb, Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition and Bodies...The Exhibition – make their homes at Luxor. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit Luxor, call toll free at (877) 386-4658, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

