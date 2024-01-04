Great Lakes Industrial Acquires Premier Seals Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family-Owned Industrial Services Provider Expands Gasket Manufacturing Capabilities

- Brad HillerMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Lakes Industrial, third generation family-owned industrial services provider, has acquired Premier Seals Manufacturing in Akron, OH. Premier Seals is one of the most respected leaders in the gasket manufacturing industry, with over 30 years of experience manufacturing gaskets, washers, and a multitude of rubber products for various industrial and automotive applications. The official announcement was made from GLI's headquarters in Milwaukee in December. The deal was signed on Friday, December 15th."Acquiring a company from the 'Rubber Capital of the World' fits perfectly into our wheelhouse, and the high-quality manufacturing capabilities of Premier Seals helps increase our capacity to support our high-growth trajectory," says Ben Stanczyk, Senior Vice President of Finance.This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Great Lakes Industrial as it expands its footprint to Ohio and strengthens its position in the gasket manufacturing industry. The acquisition of Premier Seals brings together two industry leaders, combining their expertise, resources, and innovation to deliver enhanced solutions to customers nationwide.Furthermore, this is the sixth strategic acquisition for Great Lakes Industrial in the past twenty-seven months. Each acquisition bolsters GLI's desire to seek new demand spaces and contributes to the company's overall vision of becoming the nation's most reliable industrial services provider.Strengthening GLI's manufacturing capabilities bolsters its other offerings including Asset Tracking and Inventory Management, Kitting & Packaging, and Commercial Consultation."The acquisition of Premier Seals is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. It goes beyond just acquiring a new entity; it's about fortifying our market position, expanding our capabilities, and creating synergies that will propel us forward," says Brad Hiller, Vice President of Sales. "We view the acquisition as a powerful catalyst for success, reinforcing our dedication to customer innovation while seizing the opportunity to be a positive force in the Akron community."About Great Lakes IndustrialGreat Lakes Industrial is a family-owned industrial services provider for equipment manufacturers and repair operators globally. We manufacture, distribute, and provide software solutions for warehouse and production lines with a focus on sealing products, including rubber, plastics, adhesives, packaging, and metals. We have been in business for almost 70 years and are in our third-generation private family leadership.

