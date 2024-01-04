Terrorists Escape From Forces Dragnet In South Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter that broke out on Wednesday evening at Hadigam village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district following specific input about the presence of terrorists was called off, as terrorists managed to flee from the spot, officials said on Thursday.
An official said that an encounter broke outWednesday evening
after a joint team of Police, Army's RR and CRPF launched a search operation in the area.
He said as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.
“There was a complete lull in firing from both sides after initial contact.” The operation was suspended during the night in view of darkness. However, with dawn, the security forces resumed search operations in the area and expanded the cordon.
“There was no fresh contact established with the terrorists on Thursday, even drones were put in service for surveillance of the area after which the operation was called off as terrorists have taken the advantage of darkness and managed to escape,” official said-(KNO) Read Also 23 Terrorists Declared As Proclaimed Offenders Terrorism Down But Hasn't Been Wiped Out In J&K: DGP
