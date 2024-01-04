Dry, Cold Weather To Continue In Kashmir Till Jan 13

The dry spell with chilly mornings and evenings is likely to continue in J&K

until January 13, according to MeT authorities.

Since no significant weather activity has been forecast in the Union territory as of now, the MeT officials said the intensity of the cold is expected to rise, especially in the mornings and evenings.

However, given that the Weak Western Disturbance (WWD) is set to affect J&K tonight, MeT officials said the sky is expected to remain overcast across the UT.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Director Meteorological Center Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said there would be no major spell

till January 13

and that the weather is expected to remain dry.



“The weather in J&K has been consistently dry, and there is no forecast of any significant precipitation or snowfall to occur in any area of the Union Territory in the days to come. Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K plains. Tonight, J&K is expected to be affected by a weak western disturbance, therefore the sky will probably remain cloudy,” Ahmad added.

Responding to a query whether the 40-day Chilai Kalan period will be snow-free in Kashmir, Ahmad said nothing could be forecast in advance as the weather is expected to stay dry

until January 13.

“The western disturbance will determine whether or not the Chilai-Kalan experiences snowfall, but as of now, no WD is expected to affect J&K in the next few days,” he said.

Yet, he said that a weak Western Disturbance will once more impact J&K around

January 8and 9, resulting in cloud cover with the possibility for light snowfall in the higher reaches.



“It's not like the Kashmir valley has never had a dry period in December and January months; in fact, in 2018 the region saw continued dry weather during these months. Likewise, 2022 was dry throughout this time as well. It occasionally happens when the global atmospheric circulation remains unfavorable,” Mukhtar added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir got some respite from intense cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature rose slightly across the valley, officials said.

As the minimum stayed several degrees below freezing point several waterbodies, including Dal Lake, froze overnight. A thin layer of ice had formed over the surface of Dal Lake as Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius last night, officials said.

The residents of the Lake, who live in the houseboats, had a tough time breaking the ice layer while roving their boats towards the banks.

Water supply pipes have frozen in many areas of Kashmir due to extreme cold wave conditions.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town saw the minimum settle at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius. (With PTI inputs)



