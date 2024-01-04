Israeli Occupation Forces Massacre 125 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces have committed 13 massacres over the past 24 hours in Gaza Strip where 125 people were martyred and 318 others injured.

The figures, reported by local health authorities on Thursday, took the total number of casualties during 90 days of war on Gaza to 22,438 martyrs and 57,614 injured.

The criminal behavior of the Israeli occupation forces pose serious threats to Shuhada al-Aqsa and Al-Awda hospitals; they continue targeting Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Yunis City, to the south of the Strip according to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

In addition, a humanitarian and health disaster looms large in Rafah city, with 1.9 million displaced people facing the threats of starvation, infectious diseases, and a lack of essential shelters and food. (end)

