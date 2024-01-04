(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading Multicultural Organizations also participating to create a cohesive program across underrepresented communities

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / The Sundance Institute | One House Filmmakers Fund launches to provide unrestricted financing, educational support, and amplification for filmmakers from historically underrepresented communities and announces the ten filmmakers in the Fund's inaugural cohort. The Fund is led by Gold House , the leading cultural ecosystem that unites, invests in, and champions Asian Pacific creators and companies to power tomorrow for all, and is made possible by the generous support of the East West Bank Foundation, the charitable arm of East West Bank, furthering their dynamic work within the entertainment industry, supporting storytellers of all backgrounds to create impactful cultural dialogues.

Historically underrepresented in the entertainment industry, multicultural filmmakers continue to face barriers to raising financing for projects. According to UCLA's 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report , only 1 in 3 directors identifies as BIPOC (despite representing over 42% of the population), and a significantly higher percentage of films directed by those BIPOC directors are likely to have a budget of less than $20 million. However, these reports also consistently show that diversity behind the camera increases the likelihood of diversity in front of the camera, and those films with majority-minority casts majorly outperform counterparts with minimally diverse casts at the box office-clearly demonstrating the demand for more diverse storytelling.

In addition to Gold House, Sundance Institute, and East West Bank Foundation, the One House Filmmakers Fund's selections were made in collaboration with Latinx House , GLAAD, the NAACP Hollywood Bureau , and RespectAbility, whose executives served on the selection committee. The inaugural cohort of ten filmmakers will receive unrestricted funding, collaborative mentorship with established filmmakers and industry executives; skills training; comprehensive business-building support; and amplification through interactive programming hosted by Gold House and partners throughout the year. The filmmakers and respective projects in development in the 2024 cohort are:



Arun Bhattara i for Agent of Happiness

Naveen Chaubal for Pinball

Marissa Chibás for 1972

StormMiguel Florez for Welcome To Roswell

Jalena Keane-Lee for Standing Above the Clouds

Sura Mallouh for Untitled Sura Mallouh Project

Walé Oyéjidé for Chiaroscuro

Otilia Portillo Padua for The Queendom

Shrihari Sathe for Doha - The Rising Sun Julie Forrest Wyman for Untitled Dwarfism Project

"The East West Bank Foundation is proud to be a founding partner of the One House Filmmakers Fund," said Dominic Ng, Chairman and CEO, East West Bank. "One of our main goals is to support diversity and inclusion in all industries, including entertainment and the arts. Strengthening storytelling by diverse filmmakers is a powerful way to build bridges between communities." As one of the top-performing banks in the country, East West Bank has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, supporting numerous Hollywood ventures, filmmakers, and storytellers of all backgrounds to create impactful cultural dialogues.

" Sundance Institute has been championing artists to tell stories that reflect their lived realities for over 40 years. We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Gold House to provide vital funding to multicultural artists working in fiction and non-fiction to advance their projects and increase representation on and off screen. The ten filmmakers selected for the inaugural year of the One House Filmmaker Fund are important voices working in independent film today, and we are thrilled to be able to continue elevating these voices," said Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs, Director, Sundance Institute Artist Accelerator Program.

"Communities demand that the world we watch reflect the world we live in-on both sides of the camera. We're thankful for the financial support of East West Bank Foundation and the partnership of our peer-leading multicultural organizations as we invest formidable capital, resources, and platforms to create a first-of-its-kind investment and convening vehicle for the next generation of pioneering multicultural filmmakers. If we're stronger together, then we'd better start now," said Christine Yi, General Manager of the Gold House Creative Equity Fund.

The One House Filmmakers Fund is a continuation of Gold House 's mission to empower the Asian Pacific diaspora and multicultural partners to power tomorrow for all. At last year's Sundance Film Festival, Gold House co-hosted the inaugural pan-AAPI "Sunrise House" with Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD and TAAF, which included a special Multicultural Evening to celebrate the creativity and solidarity of multicultural communities through a multicultural filmmakers panel, an intimate dinner featuring the first-ever "Multicultural House Toast", and ending with a spirited multicultural "house party" co-hosted by several organizations including Blackhouse, Illuminative, Latinx House, Macro, and RespectAbility. Other multicultural creative unity, investment, and promotional efforts include the Reimagine Coalition announced at last year's Golden Globes with the NAACP, IllumiNative, RespectAbility, and more; One House Open that supports the opening successes of multicultural films for further greenlighting and cross-community education such as Just Mercy, In the Heights, Queen and Slim, and Marvel Studios' Eternals; the One House Leadership Coalition that diversifies corporate Boards and Advisories in partnership with top multicultural funds; and discussive Meta Gold Talks that explore the intricacies of cross-cultural solidarity with experts like Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones and cross-cultural creative leaders like director Jon M. Chu.

To learn more about this year's grantees, please visit goldhouse/OneHouseFilmFund .

