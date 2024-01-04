Sports Illustrated The Party Presented By Captain Morgan Returns For Big Game Weekend 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE)



Headlined by The Chainsmokers and Kygo, Big Game Weekend's Most Exclusive Event Will Take Place at Wynn Las Vegas' Famed XS Nightclub, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Tickets and VIP Tables are on Sale Now Produced by Medium Rare and Authentic Entertainment, the Annual Big Game Event is Saturday's Go-To, Celebrity-Driven VIP Experience and Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Sports Illustrated (SI) announced today that SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is returning for another year of VIP-driven experiences and iconic performances at Wynn Las Vegas' famed XS Nightclub . Headlined by The Chainsmokers , Kygo , and special guests, SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan will feature one of Big Game Weekend's most buzzed about lineups ever. Taking place on Saturday, Feb. 10, SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan continues to solidify itself as one of the most coveted tickets outside of the game itself. Produced by Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare , the sports and music spectacle will feature musical performances and immersive activations bringing an ultra-luxe, VIP experience to fans in Vegas for the Big Game.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, one of the most exclusive and top-rated nightclubs in the world, will be reimagined with enhanced production and oversized activations for all attendees to enjoy. Tickets start at just $99 in very limited quantities and increase in price as the event gets closer. All tickets and VIP tables are on sale now. Visit to learn more.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas is one of the world's most renowned hospitality brands, recognized for its unprecedented guest service and exclusive experiences, and SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is proud to make XS Nightclub its home over Super Bowl LVIII Weekend. This year more than ever before, SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan will seamlessly pair world-class VIP packages with an immersive festival experience right in the heart of Las Vegas. Together with Wynn Las Vegas' premier nightlife division Wynn Nightlife, SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan will welcome attendees to experience an elevated evening full of premium hospitality and partner activations, including a custom-built Captain Morgan bar located by the festival's entrance and an enhanced stage design.

This year's main stage will see performances from global superstars The Chainsmokers and Kygo. The Chainsmokers, known for chart-topping songs such as No. 1 hit "Closer," amassed a loyal fan base around the globe and from their industry peers, garnering a GRAMMY, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeart Radio awards. Named "the next EDM superstar" by Billboard, Kygo established himself as a household name with his popular remixes, sold-out shows and jaw-dropping headline performances at major festivals.

Sports Illustrated has become synonymous with the celebration of sports; fans around the world look to Sports Illustrated to provide unprecedented and unforgettable fan experiences, and SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is no exception. Open to the public, the event invites fans to mingle with the who's who of the sports and entertainment worlds.

Coming out of the success of 2023's event, Captain Morgan is proud to return as the presenter of SI The Party 2024. Spicing up the Las Vegas scene, Captain Morgan will not only curate the official cocktail of the event but also host an on-site experience for guests to enjoy, feature Diageo spirits across all bars and menus, and curate special onstage moments with Captain Morgan talent partners. Together with SI The Party, Captain Morgan will host all 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees - our country's biggest NFL superfans from each of the 32 NFL teams. The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year Contest Presented by Captain Morgan celebrates and recognizes extraordinary fans who spice up the game through their love of football.

"Last year was only the beginning - we are pulling out all the stops, bringing all the spice to Las Vegas and the hottest party during football's biggest weekend," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "All season long, we've asked NFL fans to Follow the Captain to unlock one-of-a-kind experiences and we're thrilled to cap off an incredible season of adventure at SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan."

For those looking for a boost of energy during the Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS Essential Energy will be on hand. CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with seven essential vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy. As the official energy drink of Sports Illustrated The Party for the second year in a row, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy. CELSIUS will also produce an all-new "What's Your Vibe?" Lounge, featuring a variety of CELSIUS flavors for you to stay energized on Saturday night of Big Game Weekend.

Vince Camuto is stepping into the Sports Illustrated The Party scene with its signature styles and an all-new activation. Thanks to the famed fashion brand, SI The Party guests will have the opportunity to walk on over to a custom-built photo moment, interact with the brand's best-selling footwear and apparel, and capture the perfect photo op.

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and supporter of female and male athletes around the world, is partnering with Sports Illustrated The Party to not only outfit all event staff members in co-branded, premium merchandise, but to create a U.S. Polo Assn. activation highlighting its signature apparel. As a global, sport-inspired apparel, footwear and accessory brand that contributes to the development and empowerment of polo players and other athletes, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to show up during the biggest weekend in sports, fashion, and entertainment.

A returning partner of SI The Party, Nine West is thrilled to present a curated selection of its latest collection during an immersive fashion experience at XS Nightclub. Renowned for its trend-forward design and vibrant essence, Nine West aims to empower women with fashion that stands out. Joining forces with SI The Party, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to strike a pose and capture their own memorable moments during Big Game Weekend, embodying the essence of Nine West's distinctive style.

Thomasville Furniture , the brand responsible for creating beautiful spaces that suit every lifestyle, is creating just that onsite at SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan. Implementing a dreamy space amongst the crowd, Thomasville will invite partygoers to take a seat on the brand's famed furniture, recharge, and capture the ultimate Big Game Weekend photo memento.

For more information about SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan or to purchase tickets or tables, visit SITheParty . Artwork available here .

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from top sportswriters in the game at SI . Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. Brand extensions include Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale, and Sports Illustrated Kids, a destination that connects kids ages 8 and up through their passion for sports. For more information, visit SI . Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform that owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 370,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit .

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Festival, and many more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare's work also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage) and DJ Diesel aka SHAQ. For more info, visit .

About Wynn Nightlife

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists. Learn more at .

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, and Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN. For more information, visit .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol, with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

