The Barrett Group Announces Appointment Of Marion Engelke As Chief Executive Officer

The Barrett Group announced the promotion of Marion Engelke, formerly marketing vice president, as the organization's next chief executive officer. She will be the career change management consulting firm's first-ever female CEO and its fourth leader overall. She has been with The Barrett Group since 2018. Engelke succeeds Peter Irish, who has held the position for six years, steered the company through multiple challenges, including international expansion, rapid growth, system modernizations, and the COVID-19 pandemic, and who will transition to the role of chairman of the Advisory Board. Both will assume their new roles in January 2024.

The Barrett Group provides highly experienced consultants who deliver individualized career change services to clients when they want to change industries, roles, or locations - or when they are forced to make a change due to unexpected interruptions in their careers. What sets The Barrett Group apart from traditional recruiting firms is that it works directly for the job candidate rather than employers, and it goes beyond simply helping clients get a job. It provides a 360-degree assessment of clients' needs, helps them define their career goals, then helps them find a perfect-fit position at the highest compensation. The Barrett Group has a 90%-plus success rate with clients who follow the company's process.

Engelke's appointment begins a new chapter in the unfolding story of The Barrett Group® and caps a 33-year history that few firms can boast of in the career change industry. Founded in 1990 as a home-based, job-placement consulting business in Rhode Island, The Barrett Group (TBG) has since become the international leader of the career management industry. It serves clients in three regional markets, which include the United States and Canada, the EU and the UK, and the Middle East.

"I am truly honored and humbled by this opportunity. This milestone would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of the whole TBG team. Their valuable contributions and insights have helped me grow professionally, as well as personally," said Engelke. "I offer a special and heartfelt 'thank you' to Peter Irish, who is an inspiring leader and mentor. He is leaving a high standard to follow, and I gratefully acknowledge his trust and confidence. I very much look forward to my new role. My focus for 2024 will be adding AI-enhanced tools to our processes as part of the on-going evolution of our services toward an ever-simpler and more intuitive user experience."

"We have built an amazing team of career experts executing a proven, integrated process. We have created an open, constructive culture that spans 12 time zones-all interacting 100% virtually, and we have helped thousands of clients improve their lives personally, economically, and professionally. Clearly, we have come a long way! Today, we can confidently assert that TBG is the international leader of the career management industry, and we can point to independent corroboration from none other than Forbes magazine," said TBG CEO Peter Irish. "The executive team and I all agree that Marion Engelke is ideally suited to step into the CEO role and accept the heady challenge of taking TBG to the next level."

Prior to joining The Barrett Group, Marion Engelke spent over ten years in operations and project management, developing expertise in the fields of business development, strategic planning, partnership management, marketing, sales, and recruiting and training management. Her work experience spans her native Germany, the UK, and the U.S. Engelke has worked closely with executive teams and individuals in private and public organizations to promote career development, increase corporate engagement, and advance business operations. After earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science and Industrial Management in Hannover, Germany, Engelke went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Management and Human Resources from Park University, then a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on Leadership and Change in Human Systems from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The Barrett Group has been recognized by Forbes since 2020 as one of the best executive recruiting firms in the United States. The ranking is based on an independent survey of peers, industry professionals, and clients. In total, more than 36,400 external recruiters and 9,200 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey. The Barrett Group reviews available publicly include an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, an excellent rating on Google Business Reviews, and copious success studies about successfully landed clients on the company website.

The Barrett Group is an award-winning, fee-based, career management consultancy focused on helping senior-level professionals renegotiate their current positions or find new opportunities. With its proven, 5-step program, it specializes in helping executives land their dream jobs faster and at a higher compensation package than they could on their own. With 30+ years of experience, it has assisted more than 5,000 executive clients in a vast range of industries. Companies where clients have landed include Google, Amazon, Boeing, American Express, Citi Group, eBay, Facebook, KPMG, United Nations, and Microsoft.

