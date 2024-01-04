Itolerance, Inc. To Present At Biotech Showcase(TM) 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Live presentation on Monday, January 8th at 11:30 AM PT

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / iTolerance, Inc . ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), an early-stage, privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance, will present at Biotech ShowcaseTM 2024 on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:30 AM PT in San Francisco, CA.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one in-person meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 16th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

For more information about the event, visit the conference website .

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately-held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic pancreatic islets and stem cells that have the potential to cure diseases. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance .

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Roberts

T: 202.779.0929

[email protected]

SOURCE: iTolerance, Inc.