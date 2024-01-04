Eliant Launches The First Customer Experience Management App For Homebuilders, Eliant Engage

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Customer satisfaction survey ratings, evaluations, metrics, and trends - now accessible in real-time through a powerful, new mobile app that changes the game for Eliant Home clients.

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Eliant, an industry-leading customer experience management firm, is excited to announce the launch of its mobile app, Eliant Engage, that introduces new capabilities for Eliant clients. Now, field representatives (including those of builders, lenders, sales, design centers, and escrow firms) and department managers will have on-the-go access to real-time customer insights, from completed evaluations, homebuyer comments, and contact information to historical data trends and competitive benchmarks. Part of the Eliant Home program, Eliant Engage is designed with features and notifications to fully support reps, making it easier for them to stay connected with customers, be in the know, and ultimately, ensure the strongest homebuyer experience.

Eliant Home's CX evaluation series: Mid-Construction (taken during the home build), Move-In (30 days post-moving in), Mid-Year (5-6 months after move-in), and Year-End (10-12 months after move-in) are one of the most well-known solutions for measuring new homebuyer satisfaction and helping industry professionals improve the homebuying experience for customers. With Eliant Engage, field representatives can keep track of the evaluation cycle and proactively communicate with customers throughout the process.

Immediate notifications are sent when an evaluation is submitted. Users can view the full report, including overall scores and customer comments, along with a designated space to make notes visible to other reps involved. Field teams and managers can communicate directly to homeowners with pre-designed email templates, including pictures and videos that link directly to their brand-new Eliant's Journey portal.

The Engage dashboard is built for a user-friendly, interactive experience with key data and actionable insights. Users can view trend graphs based on adjustable time frames, customer ratings, competitive rankings by company and departments, plus useful metrics that deliver a more seamless way to stay connected.

"The Eliant Home program has been an integral part of our success in delivering an exceptional homebuying experience for our customers and driving referrals. We're excited for the capabilities of Eliant Engage and the ease it offers our reps when they're in the field," said Scott Laurie, President and CEO of Olson Homes.

"Our new mobile app is a valuable addition to the Eliant Home toolkit," says Fernanda Luick, President of Eliant. "With its intuitive features and intelligent details, it can further help builders improve their customers' purchase and ownership experiences and drive referral sales, all in the palm of their hands."

About Eliant

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer CX company. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders, and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and homebuying questions.

