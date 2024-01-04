EMQ & The Mobility Data Space Community (MDS): Collaborating To Drive Sustainable Mobility Forward

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / EMQ , developer of the world's leading open-source MQTT messaging platform, EMQX, proudly announces its official membership in the Mobility Data Space (MDS) community. EMQ EMEA Head of Sales Stefano Marmonti expressed his excitement, stating, "We're delighted to join the MDS community-a distinctive platform that integrates data and technology to enhance accessibility, safety, and efficiency in global transportation systems. Joining MDS aligns perfectly with EMQ's strategic vision of fostering a more intelligent and interconnected mobile experience through cross-industry collaboration."

Funded by the German Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV), MDS stands as a neutral and trustworthy partner. Its mission is to establish a networked and secure data infrastructure in Europe while adhering to European values of data protection, sovereignty, and interoperability. As a cloud-based data marketplace, MDS encourages collaboration in the mobility sector encompassing the automotive industry, mobility service providers, local municipalities, and transport companies. It promotes the exchange of data and contributes to safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly mobility.

Recognizing data as the primary catalyst for innovation in mobility, affecting commuting, journeys, and transportation, MDS operates with a collective commitment among industry leaders to revolutionize smart transportation and sustainable mobility. EMQ believes that its participation in MDS will facilitate collaborative efforts to shape the future of the mobility ecosystem alongside industry pioneers, providing users with convenient and sustainable mobile solutions. EMQ pledges to cooperate with MDS to define the future of networked mobility, setting the stage for a European mobility data ecosystem. Committed to sharing advanced IoT and real-time data technologies, EMQ aims to empower the MDS community to create intelligent travel solutions. Collaborating closely with MDS members, EMQ will drive information sharing and data interoperability, enhancing transportation efficiency and security. Looking ahead, EMQ plans to propel MDS into a global leadership role in mobile data platforms through technological innovation and collaboration, fostering the sustainable development of the mobility ecosystem.

About the Mobility Data Space

The Mobility Data Space (MDS) is a data marketplace where partners in the mobility sector can exchange data autonomously to enable and enhance innovative, environmentally friendly, and user-centric mobility concepts. . The technical design of MDS is being implemented in close coordination with European and national initiatives to ensure compatibility with Gaia-X projects and other European data spaces. MDS's operating company, the non-profit DRM Datenraum Mobilität GmbH, evolved from a project initiated by acatech - the National Academy of Science and Engineering. MDS is funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. The company's partners include major entities from the automotive and technology sectors as well as regional governments in Germany.

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

