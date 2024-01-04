Complete Weddings + Events Named A 2024 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Complete Weddings + Events Performance

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Complete Weddings + Events was recently named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at .

"Complete Weddings + Events is a low investment, high-reward opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to help people celebrate special occasions," said Chief Executive Eric Maas. "We provide the training, tools, and ongoing support our franchisees need to help customers make lifelong memories."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

Complete Weddings + Events was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Complete Weddings + Events' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Complete Weddings + Events' survey data ranked equal to or higher than the benchmark across all categories in the survey, highlighting the continued satisfaction from it's franchise network. Most notably in Franchisee Community, Culture, Leadership, Training and Support, General Satisfaction and Financial Opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

"We take immense pride in our franchise owners and the collective effort in crafting and advancing our brand," stated Eric Maas, the Chief Executive Officer. "Being recognized as a Top Franchise is a testament to our dedication, and we're thrilled to embark on 2024 with remarkable momentum."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview to see the full description of the 2024 Top Franchises .

###

About Complete Weddings + Events

Complete Weddings + Events has been starting parties, telling unique wedding stories, and bringing people together since 1974. They are the leading provider of event and wedding photography, videography, lighting, coordination, DJ services, and photo booth rental in North America. By providing expert photos, high-definition video, and a gorgeous soundtrack with professionals who are passionate about creating things that last, Complete Weddings and Events offers customers quality work at an affordable price. For franchising information, visit

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

Media Contact:

Clare Moore

[email protected]

513-309-5033

SOURCE: Complete Weddings + Events