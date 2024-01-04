Embrace The Thrill Of Axe Throwing With Friends And Family In 2024 At Dueling Axes

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Start the new year off strong at Dueling Axes with drink specials, axe-throwing league sign-ups, family fun deals and more.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Dueling Axes, an exhilarating axe-throwing bar and lounge, established in 2018, enters the new year with enticing drink specials and providing a space for family fun outings. Online reviews are saying that Dueling Axes is a unique idea for corporate events, date nights and group settings while providing top-notch service and hospitality on axe throwing techniques and assistance.

Dueling Axes' Mobile Axe-Throwing Facility



Dueling Axes has been recognized throughout the years as a Top Team Building Service Provider and "Editor's Choice" designation by HR Magazine, Best Children's Birthday Party Venue and Best Bachelorette Party by Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas and was a finalist in Best of Columbus Weddings for Bachelor Parties by Columbus Monthly.

Experience the hype and see more information below for what Dueling Axes has in store for January:

Monthly Drink Specials

Warm up for the cold, winter weather with January's cocktail of the month "Campfire Mule" made with Whiskey, lime juice, maple syrup, ginger beer and garnished uniquely with torched marshmallows. Follow up with their shot of the month "Simply Chocolate" made with Patron XO Cafe, floated with Baileys.

Axe-Throwing Leagues

Put your skills to the test, improve axe-throwing techniques or make new friends by joining the axe-throwing community by signing up for Dueling Axes' axe-throwing league. Channel your competitive spirit and take part in the camaraderie that this activity can offer. This eight-week competition starts on Monday, January 22, 2024; league members receive 20% off axe-throwing reservations all season long from Sunday - Thursday. For more information on what to expect and to sign up for a league, guests can visit .

Family-Friendly Outing and Friends Night Out

Running out of activities to do and places to go with the kids? Take them to Dueling Axes to burn off some energy and learn a new hobby. Dueling Axes has welcomed throwers ranging from four to 96 years old, which shows that axe throwing is doable to anyone who's up to the challenge. Dueling Axes offers a "Youth Discount" in which guests 16 years old and younger can participate for just $20/hour. Parents can take part in throwing with their kids or enjoy from afar at the bar with a selection of cocktails or mocktails.

In addition to family fun, Dueling Axes is the perfect hotspot for friend groups to spend quality time, create new memories and gain bragging rights for the years to come. With Dueling Axes' digital scoring at every lane, the axe-throwing process provides a simple way to track scores and even provides an exciting selection of different gameplay options to switch it up. Dueling Axes offers a variety of drink specials but also has various Happy Hour offers from Sunday - Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m., including $1 off draft beers.

Employee Appreciation Day

Acknowledged as a Top Team Building Service Provider in September 2023, plan ahead for Employee Appreciation Day (Friday, March 1) with Dueling Axes. Dueling Axes offers the options of a full-venue rental, large party reservations and even a mobile axe-throwing facility to come to you. With the mobile facility, guests can still expect to have coaches available to them for axe-throwing assistance. This facility comes equipped with four throwing lanes, an elevated platform, music and lights, making it an ideal addition to any outdoor event. Information on Dueling Axes' mobile axe-throwing trailer can be found at this link .

Happy Hour Offers



Sunday:



$6 Waiver cocktail



$8 Bloody Mary

$1 off Draft Beer

Monday:



$7 Dueling Mules - your choice

$1 off Draft Beer

Tuesday:



$7 Axe on the Beach

$1 off Draft Beer

Wednesday



1/2 off bottles of wine



$7 Broken Handle Margarita

$1 off Draft Beer

Thursday



$5 Blue Ball Shot $1 off Draft Beer

Dueling Axes, a pioneer in the axe-throwing industry, proudly unveils newly updated websites for its Columbus and Las Vegas locations. The redesigned platforms mark a significant evolution, catering to its community of axe-throwing enthusiasts. Departing from the initial informative content targeting newcomers to the sport, the enhanced verbiage now embraces the thriving popularity of axe-throwing as an exciting social activity for friends and families alike.

﻿With a deliberate focus on fostering memorable experiences, the revamped website showcases captivating galleries of photos and videos amassed over the years, offering a glimpse into the adrenaline-pumping excitement within our venues. Moreover, the inclusion of tailored content highlights the best-suited outings and events, empowering visitors to curate unforgettable moments at Dueling Axes. These updates reinforce Dueling Axes' commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment and solidify the venue as the go-to destination for premier axe-throwing.

Follow Dueling Axes on social media ( Instagram , Facebook and TikTok ) for announcements on events and specials throughout 2024, including upcoming holidays and events such as Valentine's Day, Arnold Sports Festival, St. Patrick's Day and more.

For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit their website at .

Contact Information

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Relations

[email protected]

(702) 556-6591

SOURCE: Dueling Axes

View the original press release on newswire.