Airline Pilots In Japan Are Unaware Of A Cabin Fire Until The Crew Informs Them

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pilots of a Japanese airliner that collided with a smaller plane
at Tokyo Haneda Airport were initially unaware that their jet was
on fire, Azernews reports citing to BBC.
After which, the evacuation of all 379 on board Japan Airlines
Flight 516 proceeded with life-saving precision.
Five of six people on board the smaller coastguard plane, a
Bombardier Dash-8, died.
"Right after the plane touched down, the pilot felt a sudden
shock, and lost control to stay in the runway. A fire took place
but the pilots didn't recognise it in the beginning and learned
about it [through the] cabin attendant," the JAL spokesperson
said.
There were three pilots and 12 flight attendants on board when
the incident took place. The aircraft's announcement system was
damaged, leaving the crew to use megaphones and their own voices to
shout instructions.
"The first thing cabin attendants did [after they realised there
were] passengers who recognised that their plane was on fire, was
to make them stay calm and not to stand up, which could make the
escape very difficult. The announcement system was unusable so
these instructions were made without it."
Japanese media have described the evacuation as a "miraculous 18
minutes". Passengers left their hand luggage, dashed to emergency
exits and slid out of the aircraft before it was engulfed in
flames.
"[As] smoke started to come into the cabin and spread out...
cabin attendants [began shouting] at passengers, [saying]: 'Leave
your belongings!', 'Take off your high heels', and 'Head down',"
said the spokesperson.
Their "co-operation... was [the] key for all passengers [being
able] to escape quickly and safely", they added.
Japanese authorities said late on Wednesday that the coastguard
plane was not cleared for take-off on Haneda's runway. The plane
was scheduled to deliver relief supplies to earthquake-hit
areas.
The airline pilots reported feeling a strong impact after
landing, indicating the moment of collision on Tuesday evening, the
reports quoted a statement from Japan Airlines as saying. They said
their Airbus A350 also veered to the right side of the runway.
The pilots also reported that they had no visual contact with
the coastguard plane, so they did not discuss aborting their
landing, the reports added.
The well-drilled scenes on the Japan Airlines plane contrast
starkly with aircraft evacuations that fail to strictly adhere to
safety protocols.
Incident is the first major accident involving an Airbus A350,
one of a new breed of aircraft built largely of advanced materials
such as carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. The aircraft manufacturer
is sending a team of specialists to assist in the investigation of
the Japan Transport Safety Board.
