Danish Queen Has Embarked On Her Final Ride Before Officially Giving Up Her Throne

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Danish queen has embarked on her final ride in a gold carriage before officially giving up her throne later this month, Azernews reports.

Queen Margrethe II will formally step down on 14 January, after announcing her surprise abdication on New Year's Eve.

According to Danish tradition, the carriage is only used once a year, for the New Year's levee ceremony.

It carried the monarch on the short journey from Amalienborg, where she is currently living, to Christiansborg Castle, both in Copenhagen. She will return later in the day.