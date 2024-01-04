               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danish Queen Has Embarked On Her Final Ride Before Officially Giving Up Her Throne


1/4/2024 3:11:10 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Danish queen has embarked on her final ride in a gold carriage before officially giving up her throne later this month, Azernews reports.

Queen Margrethe II will formally step down on 14 January, after announcing her surprise abdication on New Year's Eve.

According to Danish tradition, the carriage is only used once a year, for the New Year's levee ceremony.

It carried the monarch on the short journey from Amalienborg, where she is currently living, to Christiansborg Castle, both in Copenhagen. She will return later in the day.

MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107686258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search