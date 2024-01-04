Argentine Court Suspends Labor Changes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Javier Milei suffered a judicial blow Wednesday as a
court suspended labor rule changes he recently announced as part of
sweeping deregulation and austerity measures aimed at reviving
Argentina's struggling economy, Azernews reports.
The ruling by a three-judge court came on a legal challenge
brought by the main union group, the General Labor Confederation,
which argued that the changes affected workers rights.
Milei's decree announced in December established several changes
in labor rules, including increasing job probation from three to
eight months, reducing severance compensation and allowing the
possibility of dismissal for workers taking part of blockades
during some protests.
Alejandro Sudera, one of the three judges, said the
administration went beyond its authority to decree labor changes,
which first needed to discussed and approved by Congress.
Mile's government said it would appeal the court's ruling.
The union confederation applauded the court, saying the decision
“puts a stop to the regressive and anti-worker labor reform.”
Labor activists have questioned whether Milei, a self-described
anarcho-capitalist who has long railed against the country's
“political caste,” can impose the measures using emergency decree
bypass the legislature.
On Dec. 20, a few days after taking office as the new president,
Milei announced sweeping initiatives to transform Argentina's
economy, including easing government regulation and allowing
privatization of state-run industries. The libertarian economist
made about 300 changes.
The measures have stirred protests in Buenos Aires, Argentina's
capital.
Since his inauguration Dec. 10, Milei has devalued the country's
currency by 50%, cut transport and energy subsidies, and said his
government won't renew contracts for more than 5,000 state
employees hired before he took office.
He says he wants to transform Argentina's economy and reduce the
size of the state to address rising poverty and annual inflation
expected to reach 200% by the end of the year.
