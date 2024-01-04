Swedish Snow Chaos Leaves 1,000 Vehicles Trapped On Main Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews) People who got trapped in 1,000 vehicles in heavy snow for more
than 24 hours have been evacuated, Swedish authorities say, Azernews reports citing BBC.
Rescuers worked through the night to free people stuck on the
main E22 road in the Skane area of southern Sweden.
Many of those trapped were evacuated by rescue teams and told to
return to their cars later.
The travel chaos occurred amid plummeting winter temperatures
across the Nordic countries.
Extreme cold weather has hit parts of Sweden, Finland and
Norway, and snow storms in Denmark have left drivers trapped on a
motorway near Aarhus since Wednesday.
The Kvikkjokk-Arrenjarka weather station in northern Sweden
recorded its coldest night for 25 years on Tuesday night, with
temperatures dropping to -43.
Rescuers said all people travelling by car had been evacuated
and only lorry drivers remained in their vehicles by Thursday
morning.
The disruption on the main E22 began at about 09:00 local time
(08:00 GMT) on Wednesday when snow made the E22 impassable in both
directions between Horby and Kristianstad. Hundreds of cars ground
to a halt in snowdrifts.
"It is total chaos," police spokesperson Evelina Olsson
said.
In pictures: Nordic states gripped by winter freeze
Snow ploughs arrived on Wednesday evening and police and rescuers
worked through the night to free people in the hundreds of trapped
cars. Some had medical issues, including diabetes.
Trucks wait in a queue as vehicles are still stuck along the
European route E22, in Linderod, southern Sweden, 04 January
2024
Rescue teams began clearing cars from the snowbound E22 but many of
the lorries were expected to remain on the road until Friday.
The army was dispatched to deliver food and water to the people
trapped.
On Thursday morning many of the cars had been cleared, although
lorries were still stuck. Police said conditions were beginning to
improve but added that the road would not be cleared until 08:00 on
Friday at the earliest.
Buses and trains were cancelled in the Skane region on Thursday
morning and authorities urged people to avoid unessential
travel.
MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107686255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.