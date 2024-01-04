Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Becomes New Candidate For The Presidency Of The United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected the necessary number of
signatures in Utah to be nominated for the presidency of the United
States.
According to Azernews , the official website of
the politician published information about this.
Thus, a new candidate to participate in the 2024 presidential
elections in the United States has been determined.
On Jan. 3, Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his plans for the
ballot in all 50 states.
Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, he promised that the
American military empire will be dismantled. He also promised to
end the reckless and belligerent policy aimed at provocations by
the PRC and the Russian Federation, as well as to cancel most of
the US military bases abroad and reduce the number of personnel of
the country's armed forces.
