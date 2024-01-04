Former President Of Sierra Leone Is Charged With Treason

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sierra Leone's Freetown court has charged former president
Ernest Bay Koroma with treason, Azernews reports
citing Reuters.
The accusation was made within the framework of the
investigation of the attempted military coup in Sierra Leone last
November.
In addition to Koroma, 12 other people are accused of treason
and participation in the coup attempt. A total of 85 people were
arrested in the country on suspicion of this issue.
Note that 70-year-old Koroma has been under house arrest since
the end of November 2023. He served as the country's president from
autumn 2007 to spring 2018. Due to constitutional restrictions, he
did not participate as a candidate in the 2018 presidential
elections.
