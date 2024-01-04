               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Former President Of Sierra Leone Is Charged With Treason


1/4/2024 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sierra Leone's Freetown court has charged former president Ernest Bay Koroma with treason, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

The accusation was made within the framework of the investigation of the attempted military coup in Sierra Leone last November.

In addition to Koroma, 12 other people are accused of treason and participation in the coup attempt. A total of 85 people were arrested in the country on suspicion of this issue.

Note that 70-year-old Koroma has been under house arrest since the end of November 2023. He served as the country's president from autumn 2007 to spring 2018. Due to constitutional restrictions, he did not participate as a candidate in the 2018 presidential elections.

MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107686253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search