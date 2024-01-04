China Has Made The Decision To Address Credit Risk Amid The Country's Real Estate Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some of China's biggest banks have tightened asset quality
controls and interbank lending standards for smaller lenders to
curb credit risk amid the country's real estate crisis, Azernews reports citing Reuters.
At least two of the country's largest banks have been conducting
inspections over the past few months to determine the quality of
smaller lenders' assets and high default risk, it said. The source
noted that one of the banks has completely stopped buying bonds
issued by small credit institutions with assets of less than 40
billion US dollars.
In addition, China's two state-owned banks have decided to lower
interbank credit limits and set shorter terms for such transactions
for small banks considered high-risk. We are talking about banks
operating in Henan and Nei-Mengu provinces in northeastern China.
It should be noted that China's medium and small banks make up
about half of the trading volume in the interbank credit
market.
The moves come amid growing concerns about the health of China's
smaller banks due to a worsening real estate crisis. But this
cautious approach can make the situation worse for smaller banks,
because they have less ability to lend: big banks use customer
deposits as a source of funding for lending, while smaller players
borrow from competitors to raise these funds.
Meanwhile, as China grapples with slowing economic growth and
its impact on the country's financial system, local authorities
have taken measures to support the banking system. First of all, we
are talking about small banks in order to maintain financial
stability in the country. As part of the support measures, local
authorities sold a record amount of special bonds. Funds raised
from them were directed to the capital of troubled small regional
banks.
About 4,000 smaller banks are not viewed as a systemic risk per
se , the source told Reuters : "The concern is that many of them
have financed themselves mainly through short-term borrowing in the
money market. Therefore, if some of them go bankrupt, this will
create a collective threat for the banking sector."
