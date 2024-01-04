Zuckerberg Sells Shares Of The META For About Half A Billion Dollars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold shares in the company
worth about $ 428 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, Azernews reports about this with reference to
Bloomberg.
It was noted that this is his first share sale in two years.
This happened against the backdrop of the company's stock price
falling to the lowest level in the last 7 years. According to the
market regulator's report, Zuckerberg sold shares every trading day
between November 1 and the end of the year. About 1.28 million
shares of "Meta Platforms" were sold during this period.
M. Zuckerberg earned an average of 10.4 million US dollars from
each sale. The highest income ( in the amount of 17.1 million US
dollars) was obtained by the head of the company on December
28.
In total, M. Zuckerberg owns about 13 % of Meta's shares. His
wealth is worth about 125 billion US dollars, which makes M.
Zuckerberg the seventh richest person in the world.
