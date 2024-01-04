Azerbaijan Is Capable Of Producing Hydrogen At Cost-Effective Prices - World Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan has the ability to produce "green" and "blue"
hydrogen at economically advantageous prices.
According to Azernews, Roland Price, Regional Director of the
World Bank (WB) for the South Caucasus, said this in an interview
with Trend.
"I have already mentioned that Azerbaijan has enormous
potential, especially in terms of the abundance of solar and wind
resources. This implies significant opportunities for the
production of green and blue hydrogen at economically advantageous
prices. We expect to witness such developments in the mid-2030s,"
she said.
The Regional Director mentioned that this is a relatively new
area with developing technologies.
"What's remarkable is the government's active engagement with
private sector stakeholders to discuss developments in the sector.
Typically, the private sector leads in terms of technological
advancements, which makes this collaboration beneficial," Price
said.
According to her, as potential next steps, the World Bank
recommends conducting a comprehensive study to assess the
feasibility of developing clean energy exports.
"This study should outline a specific roadmap, defining the role
of government to minimize it to encourage external participation
without the government bearing the entire investment burden.
Additionally, it is critical to examine the prospects for the
domestic hydrogen industry and potential domestic hydrogen markets
for transport, industry, and heating. These areas present
opportunities that we are keen to explore. However, at the bank we
prefer not to take any action without a thorough understanding of
the situation on the ground," she explained.
Price also added that the World Bank's proposal for Azerbaijan
is to conduct a thorough study of this kind, using the findings as
a basis for identifying necessary investments and reforms that
could further develop the sector.
Let us recall that on December 15, 2022, the Ministry of Energy
of Azerbaijan and the Australian Fortescue Future Industries (FFI)
signed an agreement on joint cooperation in the exploration and
development of renewable energy sources and green hydrogen
production enterprises in Azerbaijan. This agreement covers
research and implementation of renewable energy and green hydrogen
projects with a total capacity of up to 12 GW in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107686250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.