Woman Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Novotiahynka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Kherson region's village of Novotiahynka, injuring a woman.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The occupation troops struck Novotiahynka,” the report states.
A woman, 52, received injuries. She was taken to hospital. Health workers are now examining the injured woman and providing necessary aid.
Earlier, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region's village of Stanislav. A man, 61, received fatal wounds. Two more people were reported injured.
MENAFN04012024000193011044ID1107686249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.