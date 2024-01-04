Woman Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Novotiahynka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Kherson region's village of Novotiahynka, injuring a woman.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupation troops struck Novotiahynka,” the report states.

A woman, 52, received injuries. She was taken to hospital. Health workers are now examining the injured woman and providing necessary aid.

Earlier, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region's village of Stanislav. A man, 61, received fatal wounds. Two more people were reported injured.