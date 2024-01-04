Export Revenues In 2023 Lowest In Last Decade - Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, export revenues reached one of the lowest levels in the last decade, which was the result of logistics problems.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

"Last year, export revenues reached one of the lowest levels in the last decade. This is an expected and objective result that was the result of logistics problems. We are now slowly solving them. We have launched an alternative corridor in the Black Sea, are developing river transportation on the Danube, and are negotiating with the Polish side to unblock the border," First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Japan to provide Ukraine with biofuel production technology - Kyodo

According to her, this is why in December, for the first time in the second half of the year, Ukraine exported more than $3 billion. Also in December, for the first time since March, more than 10 million tons were exported.

The Ministry of Economy noted that by the end of 2023, Ukraine's exports increased and amounted to almost 100 million tons of goods. This is 112,000 tons more than in 2022. However, in value terms, the figure fell by 18.7% or $35.8 billion.

Poland not to lift ban on imports of Ukrainian grain for now - minister

Svyrydenko noted that last year Ukraine experienced a significant trade deficit in goods worth $26.4 billion. It was caused by two key factors - problems in logistics and defense needs in 2023. Therefore, in 2024, the Government will continue to work to strengthen export logistics with air defense systems and the search for new ways to export goods and services. It will also promote the localization of defense industry enterprises in Ukraine.

As reported, in January-November 2023, Ukraine exported goods worth $32.8 billion. In 2022, Ukrainian business exported goods worth $44.1 billion.