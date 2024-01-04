Threat Of Ballistic Attacks Persisting In Mykolaiv, Kherson Regions Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air raid alarms in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions are connected with the persisting threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the preliminary data, the enemy may use ballistic weapons. [...] So far, we do not see any other threats. In particular, missile carriers were brought back to home stations. The threat of missile attacks from the sea is remaining high, as they still have missile stocks that can be used there, but no combat duty activity has been detected,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, the enemy significantly reduced the activity of tactical aircraft across the frontline areas within the responsibility zone of the Defense Forces.

“Occasionally, the enemy dares to carry out small flight missions, dropping several guided bombs. [...] They again strike nearly the same infrastructure objects, which used to be significantly damaged,” Humeniuk noted.

According to her, the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River is remaining challenging.

“The area recaptured and secured by our units is still rather small, but we are working to expand this bridgehead, as this is precisely where the prospects of our actions lie. Strong counterbattery measures are also in effect, we continue destroying the enemy's potential, namely their defenses,” Humeniuk explained.

The Ukrainian side has already reported on Russia's Buk and Strila-10 surface-to-air missile systems destroyed, and continues relevant efforts. Humeniuk mentioned that another target had been reported as destroyed, but information is yet to be checked. Additionally, the Ukrainian military have eliminated about 500 occupiers over the past day.

Moreover, Ukrainian forces are destroying Russian artillery systems, which continue attacking the right bank of the Dnipro River.

According to Humeniuk, four Russian heavy-caliber cannons have been crushed over the past day, including one Pion gun.

Regarding ground assault actions on the left bank, Humeniuk noted that the situation is more or less stable. Russians continue launching assault attacks, making from eight to 10 attempts. But, having suffered losses, the occupiers retreat to their initial positions.