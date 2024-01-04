Woman Injured As Russians Shell Downtown Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces shelled the central district of Kherson, injuring a local woman.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Explosions in Kherson! The central district of the city is under fire from the Russian occupying forces," reads the report posted on Telegram. Read also:
Threat of ballistic attacks persisting in Mykolaiv, Kherson
regions – military spox
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, an elderly woman, 87, suffered injuries.
The population is urged to shelter immediately and avoid open spaces.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, municipal authorities have been calling on parents to evacuate their children from dangerous areas.
