Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Command Post In Occupied Crimea - Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At around 15:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian occupation troops just outside Sevastopol.

This was reported by Ukraine's StratCom on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today around 15:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian occupation troops near Sevastopol," the message reads.

As reported earlier, the Russian Telegram channel ChP/Sevastopol reported that explosions were heard in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea. Prior to that, an air raid alert went off in the city.

Today, the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, recalled on Telegram that "on January 2, the Russian Ministry of Lies claimed that Russian missiles hit the bunker where Deputy Commander-in-Chief and nine other generals were staying." Oleshchuk conveyed his greetings to the invaders in Crimea, noting that he expects the same“epic report” from Sevastopol and Yevpatoria on January 4 from enemy propaganda mouthpieces.