Cinc, Defense Minister Attend Parliament Committee Hearing Of Military Draft Bill

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valei Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala emphasized the need to improve the mobilization policy as they attended the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

That's according to the Committee Secretary, Roman Kostenko, who gave a comment to Ukrinform.

"Everyone understands that a draft law on improving the mobilization procedure in Ukraine is required. The question is in its shape. This morning, Umerov, Zaluzhnyi, and Shaptala attended the Committee hearing. They briefed us on the need to improve the mobilization policy and related issues. Committee members asked their questions. Also we submitted our proposals, but we did not discuss in detail all the nuances of the bill. When the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces left, Deputy Ministers of Defense remained, and then other ministers came, I will not name who exactly. Now the point-by-point consideration of the draft law is underway," said Kostenko.

in Ukraine should include functional, psychological training - advise

The MP noted that the discussion of the government-filed draft law will continue for a few more days. According to him, the lawmakers and ministers study each provision of the bill in detail, expressing their suggestions for their improvement.

Kostenko specified that there could be three options for further consideration of the bill - voting at first reading in the session hall and finalizing it ahead of the second reading at the committee level, working out the draft before the first reading at the Committee, or voting to send the submitted draft law for finalization to the Cabinet. In this context, he noted that the Ministry of Defense supports the first option and insists on prompt decision-making regarding the relevant project.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law on upgrading the existing military draft procedure. The bill caused heated public and political discussions. Politicians and experts suggest that the relevant bill in its current form not be put to a vote in parliament.

On January 4, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence began working on the relevant bill.