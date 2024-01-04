Italy's PM Advocates Further Arms Supplies To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Only continued arms deliveries to Ukraine by Western partners will ensure balance on the battlefield.

That's according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Il Fatto Quotidiano reports.

"The only possibility Ukraine has to reach any diplomatic solution is to maintain a balance between the armed forces on the battlefield," she said.

"For Ukraine, contrary to the opinion of those who say we should not send weapons there because it will lead to escalation, I believe that everything is going exactly the opposite way," the Italian prime minister added.

"If we had done what those who say we should not support Ukraine have suggested, we would not have peace, but an invasion, a war closer to our homes," Meloni said.

As reported, on December 27, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured that Ukraine will remain in the focus during Rome's G7 presidency.

Photo: President's Office