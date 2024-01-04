Kuleba On Int'l Support To Ukraine: It's Not About Resources, It's About West Believing In Itself

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reminded foreign partners that the Western coalition, which previously amounted to just 19 to 20 nations, has outcompeted the Soviet Union, which used to be much powerful than today's Russia.

That's according to Kuleba's posting on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“To those who doubt Ukraine's ability to defeat Russian aggression or Ukraine's partners' ability to provide adequate support, consider this: At the height of the Cold War, the so-called "West" consisted of only 19–20 countries. Nonetheless, it ultimately outcompeted the Soviet Union and its Socialist Bloc, both of which comprised 20 currently sovereign states,” the minister wrote.

He noted that today, the countries providing military aid to Ukraine through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group alone number more than 50, while modern-day Russia is far weaker than the USSR, with only three outcast allies providing it with weapons: Belarus, the DPRK, and Iran.

on Western military support: 'We don't have plan B, we're confident in plan A

“Cold War: 20-20. Today: 50-4. The combined GDP of the current Western coalition providing military aid to Ukraine is 21 times greater than the combined GDP of Russia and its allies. The West: $57 trillion. Russia and allies: $2,7 trillion,” the posting reads.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Defense, if NATO countries invested merely 0.25% of their GDP in military aid to Ukraine, it would generate €120 billion in annual defense support, which would be enough to ensure Ukraine's victory and just peace.

The top diplomat says it is“naive to believe that Russia would not dare to attack a NATO country if it had succeeded in Ukraine, therefore Ukraine's victory and the restoration of a just peace in Europe are“existential strategic goals for the Euro-Atlantic community”.

“We do not ask anyone to fight for us. All we need is assistance that is timely and appropriate for the challenge we are facing. Figures show that it is not a matter of resources but of the West believing in itself and defining a clear goal of victory over the enemy that threatens us all,” the minister stressed.

As reported earlier, Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on Western democracies to pace up decision-making as regards continued support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.