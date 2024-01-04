Zelensky Thanks International Partners For Facilitating POW Swap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude to international partners who facilitated the exchange of prisoners of war, ensuring their release from Russian captivity.
Zelensky stated this via Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"We are at home" are the words heard from all Ukrainians returning from Russian captivity. We will do our best to have more of them return," the president said.
According to the Ukrainian leader, it is“very important to bring our people home”.
Read also:
Russia“repeatedly refused” to take its POWs Ukraine offered for swap
- ombudsman
"And I thank all international partners who help us to this end. I thank our team that has been working on POW exchanges," Zelensky emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 3, more than 200 soldiers and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of the latest POW swap.
MENAFN04012024000193011044ID1107686240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.