Zelensky Thanks International Partners For Facilitating POW Swap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude to international partners who facilitated the exchange of prisoners of war, ensuring their release from Russian captivity.

Zelensky stated this via Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We are at home" are the words heard from all Ukrainians returning from Russian captivity. We will do our best to have more of them return," the president said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is“very important to bring our people home”.

"And I thank all international partners who help us to this end. I thank our team that has been working on POW exchanges," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 3, more than 200 soldiers and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of the latest POW swap.