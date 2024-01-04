Additional Air Defense Systems, Missiles Priority For Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ensuring the supply of additional air defense systems and missiles is the number one priority for Ukraine.

That's according to an evening address to the nation by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Dear Ukrainians!

These days, many regions of our state – various cities and villages, border areas, areas near the frontline and throughout the country – have been subjected to Russian shelling, massive missile strikes, and continuous attacks by "Shahed" drones. Obviously, the rulers of the terrorist state tried to use this New Year's period – the end of last year, the first days of this year – to break our spirit and bring back the old threat we faced last year. The threat of destruction of our energy sector, the foundations of our life.

Our defenders of the sky are doing everything possible to protect the state. The entire team of our diplomats, all those responsible for communication with partners, and Ukrainian representatives abroad are doing everything they can to ensure the delivery of additional air defense systems and missiles. This is the number one priority. Of course, the same top priority is new support packages for our warriors. Artillery, including 155 mm caliber, electronic warfare equipment, new drones and other necessary items. I am grateful to all our partners who are already forming new support packages. There will be a lot of relevant communication this month.

But now, today, I would like to commend those who are working day and night, on any holiday and in any conditions, throughout Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes. Sumy, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kyiv, Dnipro and Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Orikhiv. Zaporizhzhia. The cities of Donetsk region. Kherson region. Everywhere. Our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Volunteers who help. Our police officers. I thank all of you whose job is to rescue people!

I would like to mention in particular the rescuers working in Kyiv: Master Sergeant Dmytro Tarasenko, Sergeant Anton Dyachenko, and Chief Master Sergeant Andriy Sheliakov. Thank you, guys! Odesa, State Emergency Service of Ukraine: Senior Master Sergeant Oleksandr Dmytrenko and Colonel Andriy Zadoyanyi. Thank you! Kharkiv: Sergeants Vyacheslav Iukhno and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Well done! Kherson: Sergeants Yevheniy Samiylyk and Dmytro Motuz. Sumy: Master Sergeant Roman Shchykot and commander of the 35th state fire and rescue post Oleksandr Batiukhno. Thank you! I would also like to recognize the employees of Sumy region's utility companies: Oleksandr Reshetnyk and Oleksandr Dzekelev, Esman village community. Also, I would like to mention Taras Ovsiychuk, a pediatric surgeon at the Kherson Children's Regional Clinical Hospital, and Yuriy Shashkin, a doctor of the emergency team working in Kherson region. I thank you all for your work! Valeria Churkina, a police officer in Kharkiv region, Police Lieutenant, thank you! Serhiy Mykolayenko, a tractor driver at a Kharkiv utility company involved in the elimination of the consequences of the strikes. Thank you, Serhiy! Maksym Baranetskyi, Odesa regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Volodymyr Sudak, a fire and rescue specialist who works for a utility company in Odesa and distinguished himself in rescue operations. And also Olena Sakharova, a volunteer at the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

I thank you and everyone who works to save lives!

We must withstand Russian terror and defend our country.

Glory to Ukraine!"