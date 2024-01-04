Russian Kamikaze Drones, Artillery Attack Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian invaders launched eight kamikaze drones and fired off artillery six times in Nikopol region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"During the day, eight enemy kamikaze drones targeted the Nikopol district. And six more times the occupiers fired off heavy artillery. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities came under attack," he wrote.

Two men, aged 56 and 67, sustained injuries.

In the district, almost two dozen houses were damaged, private and industrial enterprises were mutilated, several garages, cars, and farm premises were damaged. In addition, power lines and gas mains were affected.

Earlier it was reported that one of the men, who was injured as a result of the shelling, is in a grave condition in hospital.