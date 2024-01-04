               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US State Department Talks On Perpetrators Of Terrorist Attack In Iran's Kerman Province


1/4/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The explosions in Iran's Kerman bear all the hallmarks of an ISIS attack, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on January 4, Trend reports.

"We extend our sympathy for the victims of what we do believe was an apparent terrorist attack. Based on all the information available, it's clear to us that this was a terrorist attack. We've seen the reports that ISIS has taken responsibility for it. I'm not ready to offer a formal assessment from this podium at this time, and when it comes to responsibility, this attack does bear all the hallmarks of an ISIS attack," he added.

The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in Kerman.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84 lives.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.

