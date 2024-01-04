US State Department Talks On Perpetrators Of Terrorist Attack In Iran's Kerman Province

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The explosions in
Iran's Kerman bear all the hallmarks of an ISIS attack, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
January 4, Trend reports.
"We extend our sympathy for the victims of what we do believe
was an apparent terrorist attack. Based on all the information
available, it's clear to us that this was a terrorist attack. We've
seen the reports that ISIS has taken responsibility for it. I'm not
ready to offer a formal assessment from this podium at this time,
and when it comes to responsibility, this attack does bear all the
hallmarks of an ISIS attack," he added.
The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for
explosions in Kerman.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman on January 3 during a
procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian
General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84
lives.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq
in 2020.
