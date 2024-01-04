               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Egyptian FM Discusses Gaza With US Senators


1/4/2024 3:06:05 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday the importance of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza? as it worsens with time.
A Ministry statement said Shoukry's remarks came during his meeting with US Senators, Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley in their regional visit. Van Hollen and Merkley are members of the US Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
Shoukry also stressed the importance of a strategic relation between the US and Egypt, which contributes to strengthening ties in various fields of common interest. (end)
