Kuwait Boosts Efforts On Stability, Security, Peace In Libya -- Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Libya Ziad Faisal Al-Mashaan affirmed Thursday Kuwait's supportive position to efforts aiming to enhance stability, security and peace in that Arab country.

Al-Mashaan made the statement to KUNA after taking part in a meeting held by chairman of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh with some Arab and Muslim ambassadors.

Al-Mashaan referred to the visit he paid to the flood-affected city of Derna early September upon the directives of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to be informed about the destruction in the city due to floods.

The visit showed Kuwait's backing to Libyans in their humanitarian plight, he noted.

During the meeting, al-Dbeibeh stressed that Libya appreciates deep-rooted ties with Kuwait, referring to his government's efforts aiming to boost them on all levels.

Al-Mashaan conveyed the congratulations of al-Dbeibeh to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office, wishing him every success in continuing the path of goodness and development to Kuwait.

Al-Dbeibeh also renewed his heartfelt condolences to Kuwait on the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, the Libyan premier emphasized his government's endeavors to bolster stability and peace in the country that are topped with providing required support to the UN mission's efforts so as to hold parliamentary and presidential polls. (end)

