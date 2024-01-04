US, France Stress Urgency Of Protection For Red Sea Shipping

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna yesterday and both sides stressed the importance of immediate end of illegal attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by the Iranian-backed Houthis and the release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

They discussed the importance of measures to prevent the conflict in Gaza from expanding, including affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and to avoid escalation in Lebanon and Iran, State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press release on Thursday.

"They underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties in Gaza," Miller noted.

"In addition, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Colonna reaffirmed the urgency of international coordination to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches Palestinian civilians in Gaza," he added. (end)

