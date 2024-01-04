GCC Chief Lauds UAE Initiative On Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended on Thursday the UAE's mediation initiative on exchanging war captives between Russia and Ukraine.

Al-Budaiwi said that the initiative shows UAE's big and valuable diplomatic efforts towards enhancing international and regional peace and stability, extolling UAE's leading and effective role in several issues regionally and internationally.

He affirmed that the GCC position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter that maintains current international system, and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as political stability of countries.

The GCC stance also is based on not interfering into domestic affairs of countries, he stated. (end)

