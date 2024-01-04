Kuwait Keen On Leading Effective Role During UNHRC Membership - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on leading an effective role during its membership in the UN Human Rights Council, said the country's top diplomat on Thursday.

Being a member in this "significant" organization reflects the "illustrious" status that the State of Kuwait enjoys, as well as the trust of the international community, said Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His remarks came upon Kuwait starting its three-year membership (2024-2026) at the Geneva-based Council.

It also reflects confidence of Kuwait when it comes to serving Arab and Islamic causes in relation to human rights, nonetheless on a global scale, he noted. This membership is yet another achievement throughout Kuwait's "balanced" foreign policy, Sheikh Salem said.

Last October, the UN General Assembly elected Kuwait, along with 14 other countries to serve on the Human Rights Council.

Kuwait, along with Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Malawi, and the Netherlands were elected to serve for three years, beginning January 1, 2024.

The Human Rights Council, the UN's premier rights body, is tasked with the responsibility to uphold and advance fundamental freedoms globally. It was created in 2006 and consists of 47 member States, elected via secret ballot by the majority of General Assembly members. (end) nma

